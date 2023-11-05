MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — There’ll be two city elections in Maryland on Tuesday, November 7.

The cities of Rockville and Gaithersburg will vote for who some of their next city leaders will be and in Rockville, people will also vote on some advisory referendum questions. City officials say advisory questions are non-binding and let voters express their preferences, but outcomes won’t result in a law change.

Residents voting in person in both cities should be aware there are only a few places available to physically cast their votes on November 7.

Those who live in Gaithersburg will vote to fill the seats of three city council members. There are 6 candidates on the ballot for those positions.

In Gaithersburg, you can only vote in person at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park on South Summit Avenue.

In Rockville, voters will cast their ballots for the next mayor and councilmembers. They’ll also be voting on four advisory referendum questions.

In summary, those questions have to do with:

-Lowering the age in city elections to 16 and 17.

-allowing non-U.S. citizen residents to vote in city elections

-term limits for mayor and city councilmembers to 3 consecutive terms

– should some or all of the 6 councilmembers be elected by representative districts

To vote in person in Rockville, residents will have to go to either Rockville City Hall or Thomas Farm Community Center. Rockville Residents can also register to vote on election day but they can only do that at city hall.

Polls open from 7 am to 8 pm on election day Tuesday, November 7, and remember to take government-issued identification to cast your vote in both city elections.

Both Gaithersburg and Rockville will have ballot drop boxes available until 8 pm

In Gaithersburg, there are seven secure ballot box drop-off locations – Activity Center, Asbury, City Hall, Crown Farm, Kentlands, Robertson Park Youth Center, and Spectrum Town Center.

In Rockville ballot drop boxes are available in the upper parking lot of City Hall and Montrose Community Center. You can also drop off at Rockville Senior Center, Lincoln Park Community Center, Twinbrook Community Center, and Thomas Farm Community Center during hours of operation.