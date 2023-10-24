MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) rescued two window washers who were stuck on scaffolding four stories above ground on Tuesday.

The workers got stuck on the side of the Marriott HQ building at 7750 Wisconsin Ave. due to mechanical issues with a cable.

They were removed by a fire department aerial, Assistant Chief David Pazos said via the X platform. No one was injured or required transport to hospitals.

Pepco took down power to a nearby pole as a precaution.