MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (DC News Now) — A jury found a woman who, along with two others, was charged in the death of her younger brother in 2017 guilty of his murder.

Leaundra Matthews, 25, of Accokeek, faces up to 30 years in prison for the killing of 17-year-old Christian Matthews.

“This defendant was integral to the plot to kill Christian Matthews and served as the driver, both to and from, the scene of the murder. She executed a significant cover-up operation to deflect responsibility, but thanks to the work of the Montgomery County Police Homicide Unit and Assistant State’s Attorneys Ashley Inderfurth and Sheila Bagheri, she will now be held accountable,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Investigators said Christian was asleep in his family’s home in Silver Spring on March 21, 2017 when Matthew’s boyfriend, Tysean Lipford, 26, and Daniel Howard attacked and strangled him to death.

A jury convicted Lipford of second-degree murder In January 2019. He received a 30-year prison sentence. Howard’s trial for the murder is set to take place in April 2024.

Matthews’ twin sister, Lemae Matthews, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder in October 2021. She will be sentenced after Howard’s trial.

Matthews’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 19, 2024.