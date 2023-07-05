MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman died Monday after a driver lost control of an SUV and ran through a bus shelter, but they weren’t sure if she was in the bus shelter when she was hurt.

Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police said emergency workers found Christina E. Thomas, 71, around 12 a.m. after they received word of a collision involving an SUV near New Hampshire Avenue and Glenside Drive in Takoma Park.

Investigators said the driver lost control of the SUV, ran through the bus shelter on New Hampshire Avenue, and ended up in a wooded area. As of Wednesday, they couldn’t say why the driver, who stayed at the scene of the crash, lost control of the SUV. Police also couldn’t say where exactly Thomas was when the SUV hit her.

Officers located an injured adult female who was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown at this time if she was at the bus stop or elsewhere when she was struck. The decedent has been identified as 71-year-old Christina E. Thomas, of an unconfirmed address.

the Montgomery County Department of Police asked anyone with information about what happened to call (240) 773-6620.