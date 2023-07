MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department of Police (MCDP) said a woman died after the motorcycle she was riding hit a deer.

MCDP said officers were in the 21400 block of Beallsville Rd. near Sellman Road Monday after the wreck happened.

Police found 53-year-old Michelle Lee Beach, of Dunedin, Fla., who had been thrown rom her motorcycle after hitting the deer. She died at the hospital.