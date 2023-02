SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A woman was found dead in a home in Silver Spring during a welfare check on Wednesday.

At about 3 a.m., Montgomery County Police officers were called to do a welfare check at a home in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. When officers went inside the home, they found the woman’s body.

An autopsy is being done to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said they have a suspect in custody.