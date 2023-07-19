MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A woman who was wanted for her involvement in connection of pack retail thefts throughout Montgomery County turned herself in on Tuesday, July 17.

An arrest warrant was issued for 21-year-old, Regina Christmas, of Washington, D.C., for a numerous amount of thefts that were allegedly committed between April 28 to June 15. She was initially arrested for them on June 21 but was subsequently released.

Christmas was a part of a group of six people responsible for stealing $49,000 worth of items from 11 stores around the county.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the group may also be connected to similar thefts in Anne Arundel County and D.C.

She is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about the thefts she was involved in, is encouraged to call 1-(866) 455-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to any information that leads to the arrests of the other suspects.