MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge sentenced a woman who admitted she killed her 92-year-old roommate, who was a family friend, to serve 23 years in prison Thursday.

The full sentence given to Julia Birch, 28, of Kensington was 40 years, with 17 of those years suspended. A judge also gave Birch five years of supervised probation after her relief and said she has to complete 240 hours of community service.

Birch pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in March 2023 for the killing of Nancy Ann Frankel.

Birch, who was 26 at the time of Frankel’s death, called 911 to report a death at their home on Spruell Drive on July 28, 2021. After police and emergency workers arrived, Birch told officers that she suffocated and killed Frankel.

Officials said that a doctor evaluated Birch after the incident. The doctor diagnosed her with schizoaffective disorder and said she was experiencing psychotic symptoms at the time but said that “she still understood murder was wrong and could control her conduct to conform to law.”

At Birch’s sentencing Thursday, the judge recommended she be admitted to the Patuxent Eligible Persons Program at Patuxent Institution which has, as part of its mission, to provide “psychotherapeutic treatment” of people “who demonstrated persistent antisocial and criminal behavior.”