SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — 89 units at the Arrive Silver Spring Apartments have been condemned following the deadly February 8 fire that started on the seventh floor.

Those that lived in those apartments now face an uncertain future.

“The big question is whether we’re going to stay at Arrive or go somewhere else because we have safety concerns,” said Em Espey, who is concerned over the lack of fire sprinklers.

Espey and their partner Gianna Gronowski lived on the seventh floor, not far from where the fire started. They’ve been moved to another apartment in the complex which does not have a sprinkler in it — that’s not reassuring for them.

“My parents actually flew down here last night just because they were so concerned,” Gronowski said. “They are not too keen to have us move into [this] unit in this complex.”

Melanie Diaz, 25, died after she tried to escape the fire from her 11th-floor apartment, as sprinklers were not required when the building was constructed over 50 years ago.

“It’s just a tragic event that happened in Silver Spring,” said Maryland Fire Marshal Brian Geraci.

He believes sprinklers would likely have prevented Diaz’s death, and greatly reduced the damage to the other apartments.

“Fires today aren’t the fires we saw years ago. I mean they’re much faster, much hotter,” Geraci said. “The synthetic furnishings that we see in homes now, plastics, and things like that, the fire dynamics have really changed over the years.”

The Arrive is among the nearly 80 high-rise residential buildings around Montgomery County that does not have sprinklers in it. While in Prince George’s County, according to the state fire marshal, that number is less than 20.

Maryland will require all buildings to have sprinklers in them, regardless of when they were built by January 1, 2033.

“I mean our lease isn’t 10 years long. It’s 12-15 months,” Espey said. “We’d like to see changes that’s going to be impacting the residents that are living there now.”

Management of Arrive Apartments did not reply to requests to comment on what will be done to improve safety.

Moving somewhere else is not out of the question for many residents.

“I want to live in an environment that I can come home and feel comfortable that if something does happen, I have the support and protection that I need to be able to get out quickly,” said Charlie Coleman, who recently moved into the complex.

Baltimore County, according to Geraci, has about four high-rise residential buildings that do not have sprinklers. The city of Baltimore is exempt from the new code.