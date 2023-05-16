Maryland-National Capital Park Police said two women were in Burnt Mills East Special Park when a man with a machete came up to them.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to identify the man with a machete whom two women said came up to them while they were eating lunch in a park, demanded money, then sexually assaulted one of them.

Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that officers went to the Northwest Branch Trail in Silver Spring shortly before 3 p.m. after it received word of the incident. Maryland-National Capital Park Police (MNCPP) said it received a report about the incident there in Burnt Mills East Special Park around 3:15 p.m.

MNCPP said the women were eating along the trail when the man came up to them with the machete. The women told officers he ran off after the sexual assault took place. MCDP added that the man took the woman’s property before he left.

MNCPP said officers took someone into custody in the 1100 block of Devere Dr. in Silver Spring around 4:15 p.m. They were trying to see if he was the man involved in the incident.

MCDP said that the man in custody was being charged with assault after he brandished a machete at a person in the neighborhood where police caught him. They also said they were working to try to connect him to the sexual assault.

Park police were working with officers from Montgomery County Department of Police which is handling the investigation into the alleged sexual assault.