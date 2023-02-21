DERWOOD, Md. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who was stuck in the cab of a dump truck after a vehicle mishap on Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) was called around 2 p.m. to 16101 Frederick Road, where the Shady Grove Processing Facility and Transfer Station is located.

MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer said that the dump truck was dumping trash on the tipping floor when the weight shifted and the cab went up into the air.

(Image courtesy of Pete Piringer @mcfrspio via Twitter) (Image courtesy of Pete Piringer @mcfrspio via Twitter)

Plant operations were shut down and crews worked to extract the employee who was stuck in the cab via a ladder after stabilizing the truck.

Responders were evaluating the worker and said that the worker’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.