MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — WSSC is giving residents of Montgomery and Prince Georges’s Counties even more time to get current with delinquent water and sewer bills.

The water company said it’s extending the “Get Current” program till July. The temporary program that waives fees and gives bill credits to eligible customers which went into effect in June was supposed to end on June 30.

“We just want to give customers the opportunity to get current on their WSSC water bill,” said Lyn Riggins with WSSC.

The “Get Current” program helps customers who apply and qualify with delinquent balances as of May 1.

The water company said as of June 26, 700 customers have signed up to take advantage of the temporary program which has allowed the company to collect about $450,000 in past-due amounts.

Here’s how the program works for Montgomery County and Prince George’s County residents



WSSC-eligible residential customers with household income below 150% of the area median income will receive a 10% bill credit for payment in full of the delinquent amount and 100% of late payment charges and turn-on fees waived along with a 5% bill credit for 50% payment of the delinquent amount and successful completion of a six-month payment plan.

Upon completion of the payment plan, 100% of late payment charges and turn-on fees are waived. The 5% bill credit is also applied after the completion of the payment plan.

For residential customers above 150% of the area’s median income, all late payment charges and turn-on fees will be waived.

The company said 83,000 accounts are past due and that equals more than $53 million in revenue.

“This program has been running for the month of jube. We’ve given customers the month of June and a little bit into July. So there is still time to take advantage of it,” Riggins said. “But there’s a balance in there. We have a responsibility as the water utility. Every day we provide water to 1.9 million customers and we need to collect revenue in order to continue providing these services,” she added.



WSSC said it will work with customers who are behind on their bills to avoid service disruptions but they also have to recover funds to improve and invest in infrastructure



For the month of June, the water company paused residential water service turn-offs but starting July 5, WSSC will resume residential water service turn-offs on past-due accounts.

“If you are past due on your account and you want to avoid a water service, turn off now is the time between now and July 5th to take advantage of get current and the time is shrinking,” Riggins said.

Here is the link to apply for the program