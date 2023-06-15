WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools is one of more than a half a dozen school districts to sue social media companies over their possible impact on kids.

Those companies include Meta, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and others.

Frantz Law Group is representing the school districts, which also include Cecil, Caroll, Talbot, Washington, and Harford.

In the suit, the school districts accused the social media companies of causing a mental and emotional health crisis.

“We’ve now seen just this year a number of instances where something’s been posted on one of the platforms, a district reaches out to us that ask for it to be removed and a child takes their life,” said attorney William Shinoff.

“We’re trying to obtain what’s called injunctive relief, so that’s a federal court order requiring these companies to do specific conduct. So specifically, what we’re looking is we want age verifications in place on their systems. While they have policies that have ages, they do nothing to actually verify. We want parental controls in place,” he said.

Companies, including Meta and TikTok, previously have defended themselves against similar claims, saying that online child protection is always a top priority.