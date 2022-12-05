MARYLAND (DC News Now) — As Metrorail continues its ridership rebound from the pandemic, the transit agency is ramping up service on one of its busiest lines.

Red Line trains will now run every 8 minutes during weekday morning and evening rush hours. The “peak periods” are from 6 to 9 a.m., and 3 to 7 p.m. During all other times of the day, and on weekends, trains now run every 10 minutes.

While overall ridership still hovers around half of what it was before the pandemic, Metrorail has seen a steady increase in passengers in recent months.

“The Red Line service improvements are the next step toward restoring Metrorail service to budgeted levels following pandemic service reductions and the railcar shortage caused by the removal of 7000-series trains from the tracks last year,” Metro officials said in a statement.

Elsewhere on the system, Green Line trains run every 8 minutes, and on the Orange, Silver, and Blue lines, trains run every 15 minutes.

In a statement, Metro says riders can expect “gradual service improvements” later this year and into the spring.