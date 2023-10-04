BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Morgan State University President David K. Wilson announced Wednesday that the university’s Homecoming activities will be either canceled or postponed in light of Tuesday’s shooting.

“We unfortunately find ourselves navigating this tragic event during a time at which we should be celebrating our National Treasure during Homecoming. Please understand that the safety of our campus is of the utmost importance and our resolve in ensuring that we have a secure campus is paramount,” Wilson said in a statement.

Canceled activities include the Homecoming Concert, Silent Headphones Party, Homecoming Pep Rally, Homecoming Parade, and all other on-campus events including the Lady Bear Volleyball match.

Activities associated with Homecoming that have been postponed include the Homecoming Football Game and the MSU 39th Annual Homecoming Gala. Postponed events have the potential to be rescheduled when the perpetrators have been caught.

The university also canceled all classes and activities for the rest of the week.

“We strongly believe that this moment calls for reflection, thus allowing our students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to focus on their mental wellness,” Wilson stated.

The university said it is taking steps to increase security measures on campus.