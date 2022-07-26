Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said the boy's mother and a man face several charges including sex abuse charges.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two people face charges after a 5-year-old boy died on July 22.

Deputies were at 11877 White Pine Dr. around 2:35 p.m. after they received a report about an unconscious child. Medics tried to save the boy and took him to Meritus Medical Center and then to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. where died.

Investigators said a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl also were in the home on White Pine Drive. Medics took the 2-year-old to Children’s National Hospital. He was released from the hospital. He and the girl were in the care of the Washington County Department of Social Services on Tuesday.

As a result of their investigation, detectives arrested Timothy Lee Haselden II. The sheriff’s office said he faces the following charges:

Child Abuse 1st Degree: Death less than 13

Rape 1st Degree

Rape 2nd Degree

Assault 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Child Abuse 2nd Degree: Custodian

Child Abuse 1st Degree: Severe Physical Injury

Neglect of a minor

Sex Abuse of a Minor

Detectives said they received information on Monday, July 23 which led them to arrest the boy’s mother, Catherine Thrasher, 30. They said she faces these charges:

Child Abuse 1st Degree: Death less than 13

Assault 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Child Abuse 1st Degree: Severe Physical Injury

Sex Abuse of a Minor

Child Abuse 2nd Degree: Custodian

Neglect of a minor

As of Tuesday, Haselden and Thrasher were in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center without bond.