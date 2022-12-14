GAINESVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Tiffany Nicole Stokes of Gainesville, Maryland has turned herself in to police after her 20-month-old child died of a fentanyl overdose.

She faces charges of felony homicide and child neglect in the death of her infant.

Prince William County officers found the child unconscious in an apartment in the 14700 block of Soapstone Drive, on June 23. The child was transported to a local hospital at the time, where he died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner discovered a lethal dose of fentanyl in the boy’s system which had caused the death. Police had Interviewed Stokes at the time and found her to be in possession of Oxycodone which had not been prescribed to her.

Stokes was not charged at the time she was interviewed, and upon receiving a warrant for her arrest, she could not be located.

On December 13, Stokes turned herself in to the police. She is being held without bond at this time.