FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW)– 14-year-old Kaimani Dove was shot and killed in an apartment on Waverley Drive back in October. Police say a boy Kaimani knew was handling a gun when it went off, the bullet hit and later killed him.

Kaimani would have been 15 next month. He was a ninth grader at Governor Thomas Johnson High School.

His mother said he loved anime, sports and his family, but on Oct. 15 her world came crashing down when she heard Kaimani had been shot.

“He liked anime. He liked to make people laugh. [When I found out] I got a text on my phone from my daughter. She said, ‘Mommy, Kai got shot.’ I just miss him so much,” said Abrei Hill, Kaimani’s mom.

Officers arrested the boy accused of shooting Kaimani. Detectives said Kaimani and the boy knew each other. It happened as the boy was handling a gun when it went off. The bullet striking Kaimani.

The boy is now being charged with:

-involuntary manslaughter of a minor,

-minor in possession of a firearm

-reckless endangerment

No information has been released about the boy who has been charged.