MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man died after a crash between a motorcycle and a patrol car on the Intercounty Connector (ICC) Thursday evening.

An on-duty Montgomery County Police Officer was driving westbound when a motorcycle hit his cruiser from behind. Police said that the motorcycle was driving very quickly.

Police said that the motorcyclist was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene. The officer was admitted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ICC was shut down between Georgia Ave. and Shady Grove Road as of Thursday evening. Police were continuing the investigation.