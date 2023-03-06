BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — A convicted MS-13 member was sentenced to life in federal prison on Monday. Officials said that he and other gang members conspired and committed murder and destroyed evidence, among other crimes.

Officials said that 33-year-old Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, also known as “Felon,” of Landover Hills, Md., was a part of La Mara Salvatrucha — or MS-13. They said that he was the leader of the LGCS clique.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that Ordonez-Zometa and other conspirators participated in acts of violence between August 2018 and August 2019, including murder, destruction of evidence, witness tampering and more.

Officials said that on March 8, 2019, the LGCS clique met in Ordonez-Zometa’s home to question one member, referred to as Victim 1 in a news release. They suspected that Victim 1 was cooperating with law enforcement.

Officials said because of the clique’s “incorrect assumption” that Ordonez-Zometa and other members assaulted Victim 1. They also assaulted another MS-1 member who tried to defend Victim 1. Eventually, Ordonez-Zometa ordered that Victim 1 be killed. Officials said that the other MS-13 members who were present took Victim 1 into Ordonez-Zometa’s basement and stabbed and killed him.

Trial testimony revealed that Ordonez-Zometa ordered the other members to destroy evidence of the murder. Several members took Victim 1’s body to Stafford County in Virginia and set it on fire before destroying evidence from the car they had used. Officials said that Ordonez-Zometa and two other MS-13 members stayed behind at Ordonez-Zometa’s home and hid evidence.

Ordonez-Zometa was convicted on December 16, 2022, along with:

Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, a/k/a “Impaciente,” 30, of Greenbelt, Md.

Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, a/k/a “Paciente,” 29, of Annandale, Va.

Both co-defendants face mandatory sentences of life in prison. As of March 6, 2023, their sentencing dates had not been set.

Anyone with any information about MS-13 activities is asked to contact the FBI at 1-866-STP-MS13 (1-866-787-6713) or Homeland Security Investigations at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.