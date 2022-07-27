ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a possible police impersonator was spotted in Montgomery County.

Maryland State Police first got a call about a suspicious car on I-270 northbound around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The caller said that a person in a tan Chevrolet Malibu was turning on red and blue lights to move other vehicles off the road.

Police found that the driver had been driving aggressively with red and blue lights on the front and back of the car. Police do not believe that the driver tried to pull anyone over.

They found the car and talked to a person of interest, but no charges have been filed. Anyone who may have seen this car is asked to call 301-424-2101.