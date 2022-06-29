Body-worn cameras are being distributed to 6,000 Customs and Border Protection agents by the end of the year.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A grant has been awarded by the Department of Justice for the purpose of equipping officers with body-worn cameras, according to a press release from the Metro Transit Police Department.

The grant for the sum of approximately $905,000 will be used for the program; now in its initial stages, the MTPD hopes to promote safety and transparency.

“This grant gives us the ability to move forward with implementing a body worn camera program similar to those of our peers in the region,” said Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo. “Our focus remains on safety, transparency and building community partnerships. I believe implementing this new program is another positive step in the right direction for the department.”

MTPD expects to have the program in operation by 2023 with future outreach regarding the program to follow as it takes shape.