PATUXENT RIVER, Md. (DC News Now) — The Patuxent River Naval Air Station released on Wednesday the name and picture of the 25-year-old firefighter that died after a Leonardtown house fire.

Officials said Brice C. Trossbach fell through the first floor of the home on Deer Wood Park Drive Tuesday, June 27. Authorities said that the fire took 75 firefighters from the volunteers in Leonardtown to other departments to battle it.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Brice’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Derrick Kingsley.

Trossbach joined the department in August 2019. He served the Washington Naval District and volunteered with the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and the Bat District Volunteer Fire Department since 2013.

“I’ve known Brice since he was a little kid following his dad to the Leonardtown Fire Station when I was the Chief there, and he always wanted to be a firefighter,” said Gerald Gardiner, Deputy Director of Emergency Services for St. Mary’s County.