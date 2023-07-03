BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — As Maryland requires its universities to have plans for handling heat-related illnesses among student athletes, there’s a similar move to expand that to protect all of the nation’s collegiate athletes.

Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume introduced the Jordan McNair Student Athlete Heat Fatality Prevention Act in the U.S. House of Representatives in June. Sen. Ben Cardin, (D-Md.) introduced similar legislation in his chamber.

“It’s a significant move in terms of what we do,” said Marty McNair, who lost his 19-year-old son June 13, 2018, two weeks after he collapsed during a conditioning test for the the University of Maryland’s football team.

There has still been no official cause of death, but it’s believed that Jordan McNair died from heat stroke.

“I question myself thousands of times, millions of times, what did I miss? What didn’t I prepare for,” Marty McNair said during an interview in his Baltimore home.

An investigation into Jordan McNair’s death found the university was not properly prepared to handle heat-stroke cases. His parents led the way for change through the creation of the Jordan McNair Foundation.

The foundation works with universities and parents to alert them about the dangers of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.

The foundation found 34 NCAA student-athletes around the country died from heat-related illnesses since 2000.

“If we didn’t know these things, how many parents around America didn’t know these things,” Marty McNair, said as he showed off the shrine to his late son.