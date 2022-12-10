NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (DC News Now) — In Prince George’s County, the city of New Carrollton’s Police Chief was temporarily banned from the police department and municipal center after an employee filed a peace order against the chief.

According to court documents DC News Now obtained earlier this week, the incident took place on November 29th. The city employee claims she “feared for her life” during a meeting with the police chief and the Mayor of New Carrollton.

On Saturday Police Chief David Rice says he could not share much but he is hoping to move forward.

“I hope we can all get past it and move on to take care of a task at hand,” said Rice.

Chief Rice has been with the New Carrollton Police Department for more than a decade, for the first time he’s forced to work outside his office.

“The substation is set up, similar to the station. So I haven’t had to do anything different. I haven’t I haven’t missed a beat at all,” he said.

Within the peace order, the employee claims the chief yelled to her face “fire me and I will show you what I will do.” The employee also wrote “his demeanor was hostile and violent at that moment I feared for my life.” They also claim the chief said “this woman is evil and nasty” as he left the office.

Rice tells me he did not have any bad intentions.

“I’m disappointed in the whole scenario, you know how it all played out from start to finish,” he said. “I can’t tell somebody how to feel, you know, I can’t tell and everybody has their own level of emotions.”

City council member Briana Urbina heard about the incident not too long after a it happened.

“”I know the police chief is working very hard in the satellite office, not being able to enter the police station does hinder his ability to do his job. So it is a very concerning issue, and I hope that we can get it resolved as quickly as possible,” she said.

“I would hope that people wouldn’t see this incident and think that it’s indicative of something [in our city and it’s not]. This is an isolated incident and I hope it’s going to be something that’s resolved very quickly because it doesn’t reflect my experience of nine years raising my children here and really just feeling safe when I’ve been supported by the police, as a resident and as a council member,” said Urbina.

Rice says he’s hoping after the hearing later this month – they can all move forward.

“I’m really hoping and praying that we’ll all just find that equal medium and to move on to the next task and we should be spending our time focused on the residents of the city,” he said.

We did reach out to the employee involved, they had no comment. As for the mayor – she told DC News Now on Tuesday she cannot speak on the matter since it is an open case and between the two parties.