MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Maryland is expected to record more than 600 deadly crashes this year, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. The state has already seen a dramatic increase in crashes of cars hitting and killing people walking or crossing the street.

“A car, it can be a wonderful servant, but they can be a terrible master,” said Rev. Dr. Robert Screen.

According to new data, Maryland saw 544 fatal car crashes so far this year across the state, 135 of those incidents involved pedestrians. Last year there were 522 fatal reported crashes.

“This is a sudden loss. Somebody’s here today and they’re going the next moment. And the thing of is the irony of it can be prevented,” said Screen.

The increase in deadly accidents raises concerns for safety officials and advocates. They believe it will only get worse by the end of year if something isn’t done soon.

“A lot of people get hooked addicted to the very elusive performance and high speeds that are associated with cars. And unfortunately, when they go at hyper speed – which is one of the issues that we have here in Prince George’s County – it’s just going to be a terrible outcome when it comes to pedestrian other vehicles,” Screen said.

Prince George’s County is one of the leading areas in traffic fatalities. Just last month, two children walking to school in Riverdale Park were hit and killed by a van. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

“At the state level [there needs to be] a public service announcement to share with drivers how you have to be vigilant. I’m thinking about this as a teaching opportunity to really save our community and educate our community on strategies that we all know but need to be reminded about,” said Jocelyn Route, pedestrian safety advocate and Prince George’s County Board of Education member.

State officials are anticipating nearly 600 fatal deaths by the end of the year. So to prevent that they say to buckle up, slow down, pay attention and drive sober.

“If we want to really see a change as a society, each one of us must sign up to be a change, and being a change is [one of] the things that we can do,” said Screen.