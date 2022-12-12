SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — 31-year-old Torrey Moore appeared in court for the first time on Monday afternoon, three days after his arrest that came with a shocking discovery.

He was charged with murdering a store clerk on December 8. A subsequent search of his apartment revealed the decomposing body of a pregnant young woman.

“The victim in the case was a 61-year-old store clerk who was shot multiple times during an assault at that convenience store,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Moore is now facing two more charges because of the woman’s body.

“(Police found) what appears to be a 26-year-old female who was eight months pregnant,” McCarthy said.

Investigators said the pregnant woman died of multiple gunshot wounds.

“Forensics pathologists examine the child at the time of the autopsy and determined the child was in fact viable,” McCarthy said. “I’m not going to be releasing the name of the victim today until DNA testing confirms her identity.”

Officials believe that she was killed at least a month ago.

Moore is being held without bond. He will be arraigned on Tuesday on his latest charges.

A judge requested an evaluation to determine his competency.