MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Chelsea Andrews was selected from over a dozed candidates in a nationwide search to be the Housing Opportunities Commission Executive Director.

The Housing Opportunities Commission is the largest affordable housing developer and landlord in the county that administers programs touching approximately 16 thousand families. Andrews says her priority is making sure all residents know about the many wrap around resources the HOC provides. From voucher subsidies, case services to those experiencing homelessness, to assisting with first time home buyer loans.

“Just really mission oriented focus on making sure that the impact that I can make with the experience that I have allows me an opportunity to create pathways for families,” said Andrews.

One of Andrew’s goal is to preserve and purchase as much affordable housing as possible. Over the course of the next 18 months the county is expected to produce over 33 units of housing with a large component being affordable. Residents facing eviction want to see the price of rent stabilized.

“Even still there are still families that are hurting that don’t have access to the resources needed to remain housed after those services aren’t available,” said Andrews.

Andrews also is taking over the HOC during an important time as the commission will be updating its strategic plan to map out the next 5 years how they will serve residents.