CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — After several complaints from community members for more mental health resources in the county, Prince George’s County is looking to tackle that issue with a new mental health center.

“Prince George’s County unfortunately has been kind of known to be a mental health desert. So with this particular facility coming in, it just provides us another opportunity to provide access,” said Euniesha Davis, Director of Community Relations for the county.

A new 24/7 crisis stabilization and substance abuse center for adults is coming to the southern part of the county this summer. It’s called the Dyer Care Center and it will be located in Clinton.

“The best thing about it is that there is no risk insurance required,” said Davis.

“Mental health is a top priority or concern for many of our residents. And so having access to a center like this to get the support that’s necessary for community is very, very important,” she continued.

Davis says one of the goals of the center is to break the stigma around mental health.

“This center will allow us to provide an opportunity for residents to come in, who is maybe suffering and having gone through a challenging time, but they’re going to be able to get the support they need to live a better quality of life,” she said. “As we are able to talk about it more provide the benefits of a center like this for our county residents. It really you know, take some of that. I think shame away or that stigma away from this particular issue. We’re able to do that here with that center.”

As the planning for the center continues, they’re working with the community to get their input.

“In march a second community conversation that really talks about the time by what this layout will look like what the building will look like people need to know that too. And then we’ll have another meeting where we’ll have an open house for people to come in,” she said.

For people under 18 or anyone who may need longer care, Davis says the center will have those more resources to connect them with what they may need. The exact opening date has not been announced.