HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — We have an update regarding the valley mall shooting that happened last month.

Lookabaugh was charged with two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.

After his arrest, police found an unregistered ghost gun and ammunition.

The shooting victim was identified as Calijah Omari Paugh, who suffered from two gunshot wounds but recovered and was later released.