FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — New year, and a new school for students at Waverley Elementary School, who headed back to class for the first time in their new building on Wednesday.

The brand new elementary school took two years to construct. It is replacing the old elementary school that sat across the street.

The new building will be able to hold over 1,000 students, built to accommodate the overcrowding at neighboring schools.

“We’re very excited to be opening these doors. We’ve done a lot to prepare, and we’re creating an environment where we’re welcoming a lot of new people,” said Julie Ivins, principal.

Parents tell DC News Now the new building is a major upgrade to the much smaller school next door.

“It’s really nice. This is so bright and vibrant. This school is breathing life into them,” said one mother, Ariel.

The new facility also has a “wellness cottage” for staff, featuring heated massage chairs and Himalayan sea salts.

“The best way we can take care of our kids is to take care of ourselves,” said Ivins.

Roughly 45,000 Frederick County students across 68 schools headed back class on Wednesday.