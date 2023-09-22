GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 29-year-old Nigerian national pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, his plan would allegedly have stolen nearly $7 million.

Kosi Goodness Simon-Ebo, was extradited to the United States in April 2023 where he pleaded guilty to multiple charges of conspiracy.

Simon-Ebo admitted in a plea agreement that he had conspired with people from Maryland from February 2017 until at least July 2017 to perpetrate wire fraud.

The scheme involved gaining unauthorized access to email accounts in order to send demands for money under “spoofed” email addresses. They would then try to deceive the victims into sending money to bank accounts they controlled.

The stolen money was laundered through various bank accounts, cash withdrawals, and cashier’s checks.

Simon-Ebo faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. He will also be required to pay restitution in the full amount of the actual victim’s losses. According to the plea deal, that amount has been agreed to be $1,072,306.