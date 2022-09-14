FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A Frederick County man died after he was tased by police last year. The state’s attorney’s office has decided not to press charges against the officers involved. Body cam video released by the Frederick County Police Department showed what happened on November 12th, 2021.

Police say they were called to a home on Greenleese Drive in Frederick because 23-year-old Daniel Michael Holley was acting “erratically.” Officers arrived at the home where they found Holley naked, sweating, and pacing back and forth. Police say they tried to calm him down, but that’s when Holley attempted to slap one of the officers in the face and tackled the officer. Another officer then tased Holley.

According to reports, he suffered a medical emergency and went into cardiac arrest, and was later pronounced dead.

Chief of Police, Jason Lando is defending his officers.

“When we released the video publicly several months ago, I was very impressed with the actions of the officers. I believe that they did the right thing, and I believe that they should have been cleared,” said Police Chief Lando.

An interim report released by the Attorney General’s Office, not yet made public, claims Holley’s death was not due to any police action.

The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office has also declined to pursue charges against any of the officers involved.

“In this specific case, there was no evidence to support charges. The actions of the officers complied with department regulations, and there is nothing done outside of the law. In this case, there was nothing for us really to review beyond that,” said Ricky Lewis, Chief of Evidence Review Unit for the Frederick State Attorney’s office.

The medical examiner’s office still has not released the autopsy results. According to the Attorney General’s Office, they don’t have a date as to when the investigators will complete the final report.