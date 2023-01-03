FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A non-profit group is working to change the lives of young kids in Frederick County.

‘I Believe In Me,” Inc. was founded back in 2016. The organization has since gained several mentors giving their time to Frederick’s youth.

Jamontrez Williams says he volunteers to inspire, support and encourage kids, something he was missing growing up.

“I myself became a statistic at a very young age. I was in the juvenile hall. I’ve been incarcerated as an adult, and I feel like if I had a mentor like myself or Mr. Aje, I wouldn’t have went through half the stuff I went through,” said Williams

The mentors see about 25 kids a night, made up of mostly boys, who meet 4 days out of the week. They say their main goal is to make sure the kids develop more respect for themselves and the world around them.

Kids come to the program after school for activities like basketball and to write down their goals.

“I like doing my goals because I want to be an author — I want to do that when I’m older. This is one of the semesters I want to have all straight A’s,” said mentee Dominic Ramirez.

They say they can also count on a safe space to talk about any problems they may be dealing with.

Aje Hill, the group’s founder, says his hope is that each other kids have productive futures.

“The hardest thing about being a mentor is showing up, so once we provide that part of the service, they begin to trust us. They begin to open up. I’m very passionate because I am them. I’ve been lonely, sad, depressed, feeling alone,” said Hill.

The program runs every Monday through Thursday at Monocacy Elementary School from 3:45 – 6 p.m.