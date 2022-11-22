Affording the average rent in some of the nation’s largest cities can require a six-figure income, a new report says. (Getty)

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A local nonprofit in Frederick is joining forces with the county to make sure renters stay in their homes in the face of rising rental costs, a topic discussed in a recent Board of Aldermen meeting.

The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs is partnering with the county. It wants the city of Frederick to help with funding for a rental assistance program.

They proposed a 2.8 million dollar project that would create a transitional program between the COVID-19 rental assistance program — a program that currently exists — and a new program that would keep people in their homes.

“We’ve provided roughly about 1100 different households rental assistance in the last 12 months, with an average burden of about $3,000 per need. We’re aware that that that means not going to suddenly stop when the regular funding does,” said Nick Brown, executive director of the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs.

The city has not yet gotten on board with the project.

The non-profit hopes to have the program up and running by January of next year.