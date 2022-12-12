FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — One person is in custody after an incident in Frederick where an officer fired a gun on Friday. Police said that nobody was injured.

Police responded to the Unit Block of South Market Street around 8:20 p.m. after “multiple reports of gunfire.” Witnesses told police that two people were in a confrontation that escalated into gunfire.

An officer saw one of the people who was reported to be involved in the confrontation running from the scene and fired his gun. One person threw his gun and raised his hands. He was taken into custody.

Police were still looking for the second person who was involved.

Officials said that they believe this was an isolated incident.

Frederick had hosted a Kris Kringle parade on Friday evening as well.

“We realize tonight’s incident in our downtown corridor shortly after the Kris Kringle parade was concerning to residents. Thankfully, no one was injured as a result. Further, we can confirm that there is no current threat to the general public, and our officers and detectives are doing everything in their power to apprehend the other individual involved in this incident,” Chief of Police Jason Lando said in a release.

Police were still investigating this incident on Monday.