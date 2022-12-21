FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –A local non-profit is giving back to families in need to make sure they have what they need this holiday season.

About 400 cars were wrapped around Frederick Towne Mall’s parking lot, ready to be served.

Some people say these events are what keep them hopeful through the holidays.

“This sustained us through the pandemic and everything. They have been phenomenal and I’m grateful for what he does for all the hands and the feet and the heart of the people that do this,” said Janine Curtis.

The event was hosted by I Believe in Me, Inc. a local non-profit that helps the youth in the community. The organization has hosted several ‘food drops’ during the pandemic and throughout the holiday season.

“We were talking to a young lady who’s living out of her car, so to them, it is critical to make sure that they can survive,” said Brad Young, board member for I Believe in Me, Inc.

“To see some of the people that I see come through that I actually know are struggling and going through some of the things that they’re going through, it brings period joy to my heart,” said Braden McCallister, lead mentor at I Believe in Me, Inc.

The organization also gave away coats for kids.

Companies and local organizations like the Frederick Rescue Mission helped provide the food to give out.