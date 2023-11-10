FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Pulling for Veterans, a non-profit in Frederick, Md., is working to bring awareness to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) through vans that display facts about the disorder and flags honoring people in the military.

“I don’t really think it’s my organization. I believe it’s every veteran’s (organization),” said Nicholas Walker, the founder of Pulling For Veterans.

This weekend, the organization plans on bringing a group of veterans to Washington, D.C. in honor of Veterans Day.

“That’s one of the things that we have to have is good mental health in order to strive and become a good person,” said Walker.

The latest National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report show the average number of veteran suicides per day rose from 16.4 in 2001 to 16.8 in 2020. It was highest in 2018 (18.6 per day).

“We’re going to be taking a convoy of veterans from Frederick, Maryland, with our trailers to Washington to honor our veterans in the nation’s capital. Our mission and his passion behind it and to let everyone else know about PTSD, secondary PTSD that affects the families and the caregivers and the part that we’re doing to help with the mental health crisis in America today,” said Michele Payton, director of outreach for Pulling for Veterans.

To find out how you can donate to Pulling For Veterans, click here.