BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — Mohamed Keita enjoys swimming. He could not have said that five weeks ago when he started.

“I was very scared because I thought I was going to drown,” said Keita.

He took to the water quickly as he is now part of the recently formed Washington Jesuit Academy Swim Club of Washington, D.C. Fifth thru eighth-graders, including Keita, make up the squad.

“I wanted to learn swimming because I didn’t know how to do it,” Keita said.

Keita and the others come from communities across the D.C. Metro area. Many of them don’t have access to free swimming lessons.

Squad members got their latest lesson in a non-traditional setting. They trained in the swimming pool at the home of the Alisbah Family of Bethesda.

Lindsay Alisbah is part of the Nation’s Swim Club team and organized this event.

“I want the kids to feel completely comfortable in the water, and be able to tread water in the deep end, and go into the ocean if they’re ever at the beach and feel really safe,” Alisbah said.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that the overall rate of drowning among Black people is 1.5 times higher than White people. Rates are higher when you compare Black and White children. While in swimming pools, the CDC finds the rate of drowning among Black children between the ages of 10-14 is 7.6 times higher compared to White children in the same age group.

What Alisbah and teammates teach can actually save lives.

“If you’re ever in a situation where you might not be in a pool, of you may not be near the side of the pool,” Alisbah said. “I think it’s really important you know how to swim and feel comfortable with no one around you.”

No longer fish out of water, the Jesuit Academy Swim Club members can take a splash with the skills to survive.