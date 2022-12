All of the sickened individuals were said to be in stable condition, reports indicate. (Getty Images)

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a 24-year-old man was shot in Gaithersburg on Tuesday night.

They said the shooting took place on Whetstone Drive at 5:07 p.m. They said that a male suspect was taken into custody.

No further information was given on the shooting or the victim’s condition. Police were still investigating as of 7:30 p.m.