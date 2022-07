UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Police said that one person is dead after an individual fled a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Police said that the driver fled the attempted traffic stop around 6:30 a.m. before crashing into an uninvolved car around White House Road and Pookey Way.

The driver of that second car died of his injuries around 9:30 a.m. The individual who fled the traffic stop is in custody.