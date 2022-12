PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Abel avenue around 7:10 p.m. They found the victim, who had been shot, in the road.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Police were still working to find a suspect and motive. Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.