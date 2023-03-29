GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Fire Marshals say that one person was killed in a house fire on March, 29.

At around 9 a.m., the Bittinger Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments were dispatched to a house fire at 70 Upper Green Glad Road in Swanton.

On scene firefighters found that heavy fire had already spread throughout the two-story home. Reports indicated a possible entrapment in the building.

At 2:03 p.m. Deputy State Fire Marshals confirmed that one fatality had occurred. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.