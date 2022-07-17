KETTERING, Md. (DC News Now) — Police responded to a deadly car accident Sunday night at Kettering Dr. and Kettering Pl. in Kettering, Md.

At around 5:50 p.m., police got a call about the accident, according to the official Twitter account of Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD). Five people were in the car, and a female passenger was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The car drove off the street and crashed into a tree. According to DC News Now’s DC Realtime News, two of the individuals were trapped in the car and had to be removed.

UPDATE: PGFD extricated both occupants who was trapped. In all 5 individuals was transported with various injuries. pic.twitter.com/sVY3tge1EE — DC REALTIME NEWS (@RealTimeNews10) July 17, 2022

The driver and the other three passengers were taken to the hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

Police do not know the cause of the crash, and it remains under investigation.