FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were investigating a collision between a car and truck that killed the car’s driver. The driver of the truck had to be flown to the hospital for treatment.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack were in the area of U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road in Frederick, Md. shortly before 9:20 p.m Friday after the crash took place.

MSP said it appeared Donald Frederick Reineke, 89, of Frederick, was on Harmony Road and tried to cross Route 40 in his car.

At the same time, the driver of a pickup truck was on Route 40, traveling through the intersection. The truck and car crashed into each other. Reineke died there. A Maryland State Police helicopter flew the driver of the truck to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team was working to determine exactly what led to the collision.