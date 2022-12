LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — One woman was injured after a tree collapsed into a house in Laurel on Friday.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department was dispatched to the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive around 11:16 a.m. for a collapse. They found that a tree had fallen through a single-family home.

The woman had “serious but not life-threatening injuries,” officials said.

Strong winds were reported through the area as winter weather continued.