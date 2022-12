PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police said Thursday that a student was injured in a shooting outside Suitland High School.

Corporal. Unique Jones said the injuries to the student are non-life-threatening but the school is on lockdown.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near an annex building on campus.

Police officials are on the scene investigating the shooting.