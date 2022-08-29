GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — One person was injured and several others were displaced after a car crashed into a town house on Monday afternoon.

Officials said that a 911 call came in about a fire that was starting and spreading on Orchard Ridge Drive around 2:45 p.m. The fire had spread through four units, and officials said that the residents in these units will be displaced due to the damages.

Before first responders arrived at the townhouses, one resident was rescued from a second-story balcony by another resident. Another resident was rescued from a different balcony by fire and rescue.

One patient was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said during an update that they could not currently determine whether or not the crash was intentional.

Montgomery County Department of Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue are investigating this crash and fire. The 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive will be closed for some time as this continues.