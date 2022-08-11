Burtonsville, Md (DC News Now) — One man was killed after fire broke out in a Burtonsville residence according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS officials.

Officials responded to the 3-story townhouse located on Monmouth Place around 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival the crew discovered heavy smoke was coming from the second floor of the residence. As they made an entry, they discovered a 54-year-old adult male, the only resident in the building, he was rescued and transported to the hospital where he later died.

Fire officials are investigating the incident and working to determine if foul play is suspected.