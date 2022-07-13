POTOMAC, Md. (DC News Now) — One was killed in a two-vehicle collision earlier on Wednesday afternoon, causing traffic delays in the region.

Around 1:50 p.m., officials from Montgomery County Police Department responded to the collision on River Road and Stoney Creek Road. Two vehicles, including a gardening truck, were involved.

Police said one of the drivers, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

River Road was closed between Spring Ridge Road and Lake Potomac Road to allow the crash reconstruction team to investigate.